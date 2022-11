Vanecek will start Tuesday's home game against Calgary, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has picked up a win in each of his past five outings, including one relief appearance. He has a 5-1-0 record this year with a 2.21 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Vanecek should get plenty of starts with Mackenzie Blackwood (knee) out for 3-6 weeks. At this time, the backup goalie on the roster is Akira Schmid, as Jonathan Bernier (hip) remains on injured reserve.