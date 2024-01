Vanecek will be between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Friday, per NHL.com.

Vanecek is sporting a 3.40 GAA and 2-2-1 record over his last five outings, a far cry from the start of the season when he went 6-2-0 through his opening eight appearances. Despite his recent slump, the backstop is unlikely to lose the starting job to Nico Daws or AHL netminder Keith Kinkaid.