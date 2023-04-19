Vanecek stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 loss to the Rangers.

Vanecek probably should have had the short-side Ryan Lindgren goal that made it 3-0 in the second period, but it's hard to blame him for any of the Rangers' other goals. New York blitzed New Jersey early with two goals in the first 10 minutes, and the Devils never really had a chance after that, with Filip Chytil's empty-netter putting an exclamation point on the Rangers' performance. Vanecek wasn't the problem in Game 1, so he'll likely be back behind the pipes over Mackenzie Blackwood for Game 2 on Thursday.