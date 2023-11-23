Vanecek allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Pulling Vanecek certainly had to cross coach Lindy Ruff's mind when the netminder surrendered three goals in the span of 1:12 late in the first period. Vanecek settled down and allowed only one more goal the rest of the way, but the Devils couldn't get back into the game and finished with just 16 shots on goal. The ugly defeat drops Vanecek's record to 7-5-0, while his 3.43 GAA and .886 save percentage leave much to be desired.