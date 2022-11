Vanecek (undisclosed) is set to start Tuesday on the road against Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek left Thursday's game because of the injury and wasn't in the lineup Saturday, but he's good to make his return. He's 6-1-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .909 save percentage in nine contests in 2022-23. Montreal's offense is tied for 18th place with 3.07 goals per game.