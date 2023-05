Vanecek stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Vanecek was certainly aided by New Jersey's offense in Sunday's victory, grabbing the win in his first start since Game 3 of the Devils' opening-round series against the Rangers. The 27-year-old Vanecek is now 1-2-0 with a subpar .845 save percentage in the playoffs. Still, there's a good chance the Devils will turn back to Vanecek in Game 4 after he replaced Akira Schmid in the first two games of the series.