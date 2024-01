Vanecek will get the starting nod in Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will make his first appearance since coughing up four goals on 20 shots in a loss to Tampa Bay on Jan. 11. The 28-year-old netminder has gone 2-1-1 since the holiday break despite an unsightly .867 save percentage during that stretch. On the year, he's 14-7-2 with a 3.31 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 25 games.