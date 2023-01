Vanecek will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Friday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Vanecek has allowed just nine goals on 122 shots during his current four-game winning streak. The 27-year-old has improved to 16-5-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 save percentage in his first season with the Devils. His last road loss was in Carolina on Dec. 20 when he coughed up three goals on 13 shots before he was pulled from the game.