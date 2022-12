Vanecek will get the starting nod for Monday's road game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek was hammered for four goals on 17 shots against the Islanders on Friday and didn't make it out of the second period. Despite that, the 26-year-old is sporting a strong 2.30 GAA and .916 save percentage through 18 games this season. He stopped 35 of 38 shots in a win against the Rangers on Nov. 28.