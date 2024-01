Vanecek will get the starting nod for Monday's home matchup against Vegas, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek is coming off one of his best performances of the year, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a win over the Blue Jackets on Friday. However, the 28-year-old hasn't put together consecutive wins since Dec. 23 and 27. Over his last four outings, he's coughed up 12 goals on 106 shots. Vanecek is 15-7-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 26 games this season.