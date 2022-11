Vanecek will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Unsurprisingly, Vanecek will get the start with Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) not available. Vanecek will be backed up by Akira Schmid. Through six appearances, Vanecek has a 4-1-0 record, a 2.06 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He'll face a Flames team that's started to slump a bit but still boasts a strong top six and power play.