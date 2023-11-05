Vanecek will start in Chicago on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek is riding a three-game win streak but he's registered a lackluster .884 save percentage during that run. On the year, he's 5-2-0 despite a 3.21 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Vanecek has stopped a combined 54 of 59 shots while winning both of his road starts entering Sunday.