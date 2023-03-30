Vanecek will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vanecek has hit a skid, allowing seven goals on 82 shots while losing his last three appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against the Rangers, a team he beat with 31 saves on 34 shots Jan. 7.
