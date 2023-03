Vanecek will start against the Hurricanes at home Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has allowed 16 goals over his last four appearances but he's managed to win in three of them. He's 27-7-3 with a .907 save percentage across 41 games. The 27-year-old has allowed six goals on 41 shots while splitting two games against Carolina this season.