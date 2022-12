Vanecek will start Tuesday on the road against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek, who is poised to play in his 100th career game, has surrendered 10 goals on 64 shots in his past three appearances en route to a 0-1-1 record. He has posted a mark of 12-3-2 this season with a 2.37 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Carolina is tied for 24th in the league this year with 2.90 goals per game.