Vanecek made 19 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Los Angeles grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period on a couple breakdowns by the New Jersey defense, but Vanecek stiffened the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to come back. The 27-year-old netminder has reached 25 wins for the first time in his career this season, and he doesn't appear to be fading -- over his last 12 starts, Vanecek is 10-1-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .912 save percentage.