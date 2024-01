Vanecek allowed five goals on 32 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win against the Golden Knights.

Vanecek got off to a shaky start, allowing an early first period goal, then his offense staked him to a 3-1 lead. He allowed four unanswered goals in the second period, but once again his offense bailed him out. Luckily for Vanecek, Tyler Toffoli and Curtis Lazar were on another plane, and the veteran Toffoli made a winner of the goaltender at 2:35 of overtime to send the crowd away happy.