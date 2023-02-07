Vanecek turned aside 26 of 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Monday.

New Jersey established a 4-1 lead with Jack Hughes' second goal of the game at 10:17 of the second period, but Vancouver was able to battle back and Vanecek surrendered the game-tying goal to Phillip Di Giuseppe at 6:02 of the third frame. Vanecek held on after that though and still got the win. He's 22-5-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 33 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old has won his last 10 outings while allowing 23 goals over that span.