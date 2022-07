Vanecek was acquired by the Devils on Friday along with Washington's second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for New Jersey's second and third-round picks.

Vanecek will likely slot in as a high-usage backup behind Mackenzie Blackwood in New Jersey. While his playing time could be similar, Vanecek will be going from a Washington team that has been a staple in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to a New Jersey team that has made the postseason only once in the past decade.