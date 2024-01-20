Vanecek stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Friday.

Vanecek was beaten by Cole Sillinger just 4:21 into the contest, but he shook it off and was perfect for the rest of the night. He improved to 15-7-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 26 outings in 2023-24. The 28-year-old's overall struggles this campaign have allowed Nico Daws to challenge for the starting gig, and it will take more than one strong start out of Vanecek to reassert himself as the clear No. 1 goalie.