Vanecek will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek is having the best season of his young NHL career, as he is 23-5-3 with a 2.31 GAA and .916 save percentage. His win total is already a career high and he comes into Saturday's tilt off a 3-2 win, stopping 31 St. Louis shots. Vanecek will face the Penguins, who are 15th in NHL scoring with 176 goals this season.