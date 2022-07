Vanecek signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Recently acquired by the Devils via trade from the Capitals on July 8, Vanecek recorded 20-plus wins in each of his first two NHL campaigns while posting a .908 save percentage. Now entering his third season at the top level, the Czech netminder should challenge for the No. 1 role in New Jersey with Mackenzie Blackwood, who struggled to the tune of a 3.39 GAA and .892 save percentage in 25 appearances last year.