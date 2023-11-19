Vanecek made 30 saves Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

He allowed four goals. Vanecek's mates staked him to a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but like so many times, he and the Devils couldn't finish. They came close, though. The Rangers tied things up at the 11:04 mark and then Jimmy Vesey backhanded the winner in at the 17:11 mark. Vanecek is 7-4-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .889 save percentage.