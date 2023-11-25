Vanecek was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate and is expected to defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has given up eight goals on 62 shots in a pair of losses over his past two starts. Overall, he has a 7-5-0 record this sason with a 3.43 GAA and an .886 save percentage. The Sabres are tied for 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.85 goals per game.