Vanecek will protect the home goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Rangers.

Vanecek struggled in Game 1, surrendering four goals on 22 shots in a 5-1 loss. The Devils will need the 27-year-old to recapture his regular-season form, which saw him post a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 52 games, to avoid heading to Broadway down 2-0 in the series.