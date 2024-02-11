Vanecek allowed only one goal on 32 shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

It must have been heart wrenching for Vanecek, kicking aside 31 straight shots and not allowing one goal in the goaltending duel with Pyotr Kochetkov until Sebastian Aho got one by him in overtime. Vanecek stopped all five power-play shots that he faced and ended with a .969 save percentage in 63:40 TOI. This was Vanecek's sixth start in a row, allowing only 17 goals on 182 shots for a .907 save percentage but he has only produced two wins during that time. After such a solid outing, look to see Vanecek back between the pipes at home against the Kraken on Monday.