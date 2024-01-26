Vanecek stopped 11 Hurricanes shots in a relief appearance during a 3-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Vanecek entered the game early in the second period after Nico Daws surrendered three goals on 12 shots. With the Devils down 3-0 when Vanecek entered the contest, he ultimately wasn't charged with the loss. The 28-year-old netminder has a 16-7-2 record, 3.21 GAA and .885 save percentage in 28 outings this season. Daws has been struggling lately, which increases the chases that Vanecek will get the nod in Saturday's road game versus Tampa Bay.