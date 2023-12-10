Vanecek stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 4-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Vanecek surrendered a shorthanded goal late in the first period, forcing the Devils to enter the intermission down 1-0, but he was able to shrug off the setback to earn his second straight victory. Vanecek's 10-5-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 17 contests in 2023-24. The 27-year-old goaltender has benefited heavily from the Devils' tremendous offense -- of the 12 goaltenders with at least 10 wins this campaign, Vanecek has the worst GAA.