Vanecek stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

It was a solid outing from Vanecek after he allowed six goals on 43 shots over his previous two appearances. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 4-2-0 with a .895 save percentage on the season. Vanecek will likely be back between the pipes for a road rematch with the Wild on Thursday.