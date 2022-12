Vanecek stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Vanecek conceded the Devils' 2-0 and 3-1 leads. He fell to 12-2-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .912 save percentage in 19 games this season. The 26-year-old is having an amazing campaign, but he's now allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts.