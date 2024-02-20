Vanecek (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Jonas Siegenthaler (foot) was activated from the IR list. Vanecek will miss his fifth consecutive contest Tuesday in Washington, and it is unclear when he will be able to return. Nico Daws is likely to see the majority of the starts until Vanecek is deemed fit to play.
