Vanecek turned aside three of four shots after replacing Mackenzie Blackwood to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Devils completely fell apart in the second period, committing two brutal turnovers in their own end to help fuel a four-goal period by the Caps, and coach Lindy Ruff had little choice but to make a change in the crease. Vanecek has surprisingly started only one of the first six games of the year after signing a three-year deal with New Jersey in the offseason, but the 26-year-old seems likely to see a bigger share of the workload now that Blackwood has cooled down.