Vanecek made 25 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday in Game 2.

Vanecek had hoped to rebound from a poor outing Tuesday in Game 1, but that didn't happen. The Devils had to kill 10 penalties (two PPG allowed), so the team simply couldn't muster much momentum or flow. So Vanecek had far more pressure on him than one person should have. He will need to be near-perfect heading into Madison Square this weekend for Game 3.