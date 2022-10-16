Vanecek made 17 saves in a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

It was his Devils debut and he didn't get much help. He was beaten four times in the second period -- twice from the top of the left face-of circle, once from low in the left face-off circle and on a quick shot from the slot. Vanecek was also fooled by a backhander off an ugly turnover in the slot midway through the third. The Devils have lost its first two games by an identical score and neither Devils' goalie was especially sharp. Vanecek is expected to earn the heavier end of a platoon and still may. The lack of support so far is concerning.