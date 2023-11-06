Vanecek made 32 saves in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Even with the Devils down their top two centers in Jack Hughes (upper body) and Nico Hischier (upper body), Vanecek made sure the team wouldn't falter and made a number of big stops while keeping rookie phenom Connor Bedard off the scoresheet. Vanecek has won four straight starts, allowing 12 goals on 120 shots over that stretch, and on the season he sports a 3.05 GAA and .900 save percentage that's been good enough to keep him in the starting role over Akira Schmid.