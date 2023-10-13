Vanecek stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

After holding Detroit to one goal on 25 shots in the first two periods, Vanecek allowed a pair of goals in the final frame, but the Devils would ultimately hang on for a one-goal victory. The 27-year-old Vanecek is coming off a strong 2022-23 campaign, where he went 33-11-4 with a .911 save percentage. He should serve as New Jersey's primary goaltender again this year, though Akira Schmid could eventually see a larger share of the workload.