Vanecek stopped 31 of 34 shots Saturday, leading the Devils to a 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Vanecek started the game shaky, giving up three goals in the first two periods. He was able to shut the door on the Rangers and pick up the win in overtime, finishing with a .912 save percentage on the afternoon. The former Capital is coming off a decent month of December, posting a 2-3-2 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .885 save percentage. Vanecek can be expected to be in a timeshare with Mackenzie Blackwood moving forward.