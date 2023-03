Vanecek stopped all 32 shots he faced in New Jersey's 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Vanecek earned his third shutout of the season and the ninth of his career. He has a 28-7-3 record, 2.48 GAA and .910 save percentage in 42 contests this season. Vanecek struggled over his previous five outings, posting a 4.26 GAA and an .821 save percentage in that span.