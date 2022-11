Vanecek made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Auston Matthews beat him from the slot on the power play, late in the first. And William Nylander was awarded a goal late in the second when his shot from just above the right face-off dot deflected off Jonas Siegenthaler and in. Vanecek has proven that his 20-12-6 breakout last season with Washington was real. He's now 8-1-0.