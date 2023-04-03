Vanecek allowed four goals on 21 shots before being pulled in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Vanecek was in net for the first two periods, surrendering a pair of goals during each frame. Mackenzie Blackwood replaced him for the third frame. Vanecek's struggles Sunday were in stark contrast to his previous start Thursday, during which he saved 24 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 victory over the Rangers. The 27-year-old was charged with the loss Sunday, dropping him to 30-11-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 49 outings this season.