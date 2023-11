Vanecek will protect the road goal versus the Wild on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has solidified his spot atop the depth chart with three wins in his last four outings. He's allowed 11 goals over that span, with the lone loss coming in a relief appearance after a poor game from Akira Schmid. Vanecek's 3.24 GAA and .895 save percentage are nothing special, but he'll likely continue to see most of the starts as long as he keeps winning.