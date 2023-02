Vanecek turned aside 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The game looked like it was heading to OT before Ryan Graves banged the puck past Elvis Merzlikins with just two seconds left in the third period, but that's been the kind of luck Vanecek has had since the calendar flipped to 2023. The 27-year-old netminder hasn't lost a game in regulation since Dec. 28, and in 11 starts since the beginning of January, Vanecek's gone 10-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage.