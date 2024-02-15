Vanecek (lower body) won't be available for the Devils' next two contests, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Vanecek has reportedly recovered from an illness that was hampering his recovery but is still dealing with his lower-body problem. With the Czech backstop on the shelf, Nico Daws will get the nod versus the Kings on Thursday and could also be between the pipes for Saturday's Stadium Series matchup with Philadelphia.