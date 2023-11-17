Vanecek made 21 saves in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Vanecek surrendered two goals to Bryan Rust. The first one came in the first period when the Pens' forward took a stretch pass and drove hard to the slot before shifting the puck to his backhand and roofing it over Vanecek's blocker. Rust tipped in a shot early in the second, and that was the end of the Pittsburgh offense -- the team didn't muster much effort beyond the two goals and beat themselves. Vanecek got the win, but it wasn't much of a test, and his 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage are queasy at best. He's 22nd in the NHL in GAA and 24th in save percentage in goalies with 10 or more starts.