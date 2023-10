Vanecek is expected to be in goal at home versus the Sabres on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has been less than stellar to open the season, sporting a 2-2-0 record, 3.10 GAA and .900 save percentage. Still, the 27-year-old Czech is unlikely to concede the starting job to Akira Schmid right out of the gate after putting up 33 wins in 52 games last season. Vanecek should have plenty of leash to get his game in order.