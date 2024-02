Vanecek is slated to get the starting nod against the Flames at home Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports

Vanecek will be between the pipes for his fifth straight contest despite posting a 3.35 GAA and .901 save percentage in his last four outings. Still, the 28-year-old backstop walked away with a 2-1-0 record and seems to have retaken the starting job from Nico Daws.