Vanecek will protect the home goal in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Hurricanes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek picked up his first win in six playoff appearances when he stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's Game 3. That wasn't exactly a convincing performance, but it was enough to earn him another starting nod. The 27-year-old has a 4.02 GAA and an .845 save percentage this postseason.