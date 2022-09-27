Vanecek is slated to guard the crease at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will be making his first appearance for New Jersey after being acquired via trade in the offseason and signing a new three-year deal. With the Capitals last year, the 26-year-old Czech went 20-12-6 with four shutouts and a .908 save percentage. Vanecek should be capable of challenging Mackenzie Blackwood for the starting job with a competition that could run throughout the season.