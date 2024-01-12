Vanecek allowed four goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The Devils posted a plus-10 shot differential in this road contest, but the Bolts supplied three straight goals in regulation and Vanecek was ultimately handed the overtime loss due to a slick top-shelf wrist shot from Darren Raddysh. While Vanecek has an uninspiring 3.31 GAA and .882 save percentage, the Devils rank fifth in the league in goals per game (3.54) to help the netminder boast a 14-7-2 record through 25 games.