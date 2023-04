Vanecek stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Vanecek delivered another strong performance Tuesday, allowing two goals on 38 shots en route to a third consecutive win. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed just four goals during those three games as he improves to 33-11-4 with a .911 save percentage this season. Vanecek could make one more start in the Devils' season finale Thursday against the Capitals.